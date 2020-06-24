Jenrick releases documents connected to Desmond property development

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has bowed to pressure from Labour MPs and released documents connected to a major property development involving Tory party donor and ex-Daily Express owner Richard Desmond.

The minister told MPs he will outline the timeline of events and the rationale for his decision making over the plans to build 1,500 homes at a riverside site in east London.

He said the documents, which were released with redaction, would show his decision was taken with an “open mind” on the merits of the case.