7 Oct 2019

Jennifer Arcuri refuses to answer questions over relationship with Boris Johnson

By

The US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri has broken her silence over the storm of allegations about her relationship with Boris Johnson when he was London Mayor – refusing to deny the pair had an affair – but insisting the Prime Minister had never done her any favours.

Mr Johnson himself wouldn’t comment any further on the issue – but he did throw down a challenge to Europe to make the next move in the Brexit negotiations – claiming the UK had made compromises.