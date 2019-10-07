Jennifer Arcuri refuses to answer questions over relationship with Boris Johnson

The forecast for the next 5 days
The US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri has broken her silence over the storm of allegations about her relationship with Boris Johnson when he was London Mayor – refusing to deny the pair had an affair – but insisting the Prime Minister had never done her any favours.
Mr Johnson himself wouldn’t comment any further on the issue – but he did throw down a challenge to Europe to make the next move in the Brexit negotiations – claiming the UK had made compromises.