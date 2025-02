His voice has been described as ‘liquid gold’, but he’s also famous for the hat that’s become his trademark.

And this weekend, the Grammy-winning jazz singer, Gregory Porter, was unmasked as the runner-up in the Masked Singer, where he dressed as a crab. This spring he’s due to tour the UK, including four nights at the Royal Albert Hall.

We spoke to the legendary artist about his career, US politics, race, equality and inclusion.