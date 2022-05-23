Out and proud – a watershed moment in football?

Given there are many out and proud athletes in other sports, why is male professional football so far behind?

Last week, Blackpool’s Jake Daniels said he was gay.

It was the first time a male British footballer – still playing the game – had said that in 32 years.

Given the wide acceptance of LGBT people in Britain today, and the fact there are many out and proud athletes in other sports, why is football – male professional football – so far behind?

Producer: Freya Pickford

Sources: Sky News, Good Morning Britain, GB News, ITN, Norwich City Football Club

