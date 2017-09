Now many in the business community say they are increasingly concerned about how the Brexit talks are progressing. The boss of Britain’s largest carmaker Jaguar Landrover has told this programme it would be a disaster if there was no transition arrangement in place. Ralf Spate today set out his plans to make his entire fleet of cars availlable with electric engines from 2020. But it was his warning about what would happen after Britain leaves the EU in 18 months that will most concern ministers.