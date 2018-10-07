Jacqueline Wilson interview: “I want it to be truthful. I want it to show what it’s really like”

At school she was known as Jacky Daydream; today she’s Dame Jacqueline Wilson, a hugely successful children’s writer with a legion of fans who love her true to life stories, like “The Illustrated Mum” which tackles mental health issues. Her most successful character is Tracy Beaker, a funny ten year old who lives in a care home. Now, Tracy is all grown-up with a daughter of her own. Fatima Manji went to meet Jacqueline Wilson to talk about her latest work.