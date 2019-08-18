Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
10m
18 Aug 2019

Jack Letts stripped of British citizenship

Correspondent

“He’s in a legal black hole”: John Letts and Sally Lane have condemned the Home Office decision to strip their son Jack of his British citizenship, saying they are shocked that the government would act without contacting their son first and with seemingly no form of redress. Jack Letts also has Canadian citizenship through his father.

Tonight the government there said ‘Canada is disappointed that the United Kingdom has taken this unilateral action to off-load their responsibilities.’