The Channel 4 News Factcheck team ask: how safe are schools? Does the latest data show that the vaccines are working?

As kids go back to school this morning, and the country looks ahead to the key dates along the path out of lockdown, the Channel 4 News Factcheck team ask: how safe are schools? Does the latest data show that the vaccines are working? And why, if the most vulnerable have received their first dose, don’t we open up more quickly?

Does our Covid “roadmap” mean that this could be the final lockdown?

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.