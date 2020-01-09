Channel 4 News
9 Jan 2020

It’s the end of the line for Northern Rail’, says Transport Secretary

North of England Correspondent

“It’s the end of the line for Northern Rail” – that’s the verdict of the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. He travelled to Leeds – by train- to say that the much-criticised train operator would likely lose its franchise within months.

After years of misery for passengers, the operator’s finances are the problem now. But transport bosses across the North say things won’t be fixed without massive spending on infrastructure.