It’s like an Agatha Christie mystery – but with giant vegetables. That’s one way of seeing the comedy-thriller Swede Caroline – a new mockumentary set in the cut-throat world of over-sized veg competitions.

The movie follows up-and-coming star Caroline who, after having her prized marrows stolen, is led on a chase through corporate corruption, insider trading and even kidnapping.

She’s played by Jo Hartley, who’s starred in ‘This Is England’ and ‘Eddie the Eagle’.