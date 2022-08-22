‘It keeps me awake at night’ – how the cost of living crisis is affecting everyday life

A dire warning – if one was needed – from the investment bank Citi.

It’s predicting inflation could soar above 18% by the start of next year – pushed up by the spiralling cost of energy.

Ofgem are to announce the October price cap later this week.

Household bills are likely to hit more than £3,500, and by next April they could be closer to £6,000.

No surprise then, that ordinary people – unlike politicians, aren’t waiting around to take action – they’re already changing their way of life to save money.

Eating sandwiches rather than proper meals. Using the microwave instead of the oven – or simply choosing tins over fresh food to avoid any cooking whatsoever.