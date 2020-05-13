It is now very likely that the UK economy is facing a significant recession’ – Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Get news by email, daily or weekly
Prepare for a recession, that seems the inevitable conclusion after official figures showed output falling at the fastest rate since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Prepare for a recession. That seems the inevitable conclusion after official figures showed output falling at the fastest rate since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
But it looks like the worst is yet to come. Our Business and Global Trade Correspondent Paul McNamara spoke to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.