It is now very likely that the UK economy is facing a significant recession’ – Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Prepare for a recession, that seems the inevitable conclusion after official figures showed output falling at the fastest rate since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Prepare for a recession. That seems the inevitable conclusion after official figures showed output falling at the fastest rate since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

But it looks like the worst is yet to come. Our Business and Global Trade Correspondent Paul McNamara spoke to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.