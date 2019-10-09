The family of the teenager who was killed in a road accident involving the wife of a US diplomat are said to be ‘angry and frustrated’ after meeting the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – saying the encounter ‘felt like a publicity stunt’.

The family of the teenager who was killed in a road accident involving the wife of a US diplomat are said to be ‘angry and frustrated’ after meeting the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – saying the encounter ‘felt like a publicity stunt’.

Harry Dunn, who was 19, died when his motorbike crashed into a car – while the main suspect, Anne Sacoolas fled to the United States after she was granted diplomatic immunity.

Harry Dunn’s family say they feel let down by both governments.