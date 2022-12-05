‘It couldn’t really be worse’, says monarchy expert about Harry-Meghan Netflix show

The well-documented rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family seemed to crank up a notch, with the release of a new trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary.

In it, Harry makes allegations about the ‘planting of stories’ and the ‘suffering’ of women who marry into the monarchy.

The full documentary won’t start being released until Thursday, but it’s already raised the question of just how much reputational damage the institution could sustain as a result.

We talk to Professor Anna Whitelock, a historian of modern monarchy at City University of London.