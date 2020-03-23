Isolated and hungry: Food banks face the challenge of coronavirus

Amid the rising concern about society’s most vulnerable, food banks have asked supermarkets to set aside supplies, including online delivery slots for charities.

Some stores have already donated millions of pounds to food bank charities like FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

But how are people reliant on such essential help managing to cope so far?