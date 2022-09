It’s an integral part of Islam, and one of the most visible parts of the religion, but the act of prayer has often been misrepresented or vilified.

Now the Birmingham street artist Mohammed Ali has created a live and immersive theatrical experience that allows people to explore and share the true meaning of prayer to the Muslim community.

Called Waswasa, the work combines art, film and live drama and was staged as part of Birmingham’s 2022 Festival.