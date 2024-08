Former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says she was forced to crawl off a train at King’s Cross last night, after help failed to arrive.

She had missed one train and caught another half an hour later, as part of her journey to Paris, where the Paralympics begin tomorrow.

The Department for Transport said it was an awful incident and they are prioritising access in their overhaul of the railways. But it was a stark reminder of the barriers still facing disabled Britons.