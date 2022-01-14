Is the party over for Boris Johnson?

The PM has apologised, but what next – and who is Sue Gray?

Boris Johnson admitted he did attend a gathering during the first lockdown.

He apologised for spending 25 minutes at the Downing Street garden drinks in May 2020, but said he thought it was a “work event” rather than a party.

He has rejected calls for his resignation, despite calls from some MPs, saying we should wait for the inquiry from senior civil servant Sue Gray.

But what’s next for Boris Johnson – and who is Sue Gray?

Our Political Correspondent Gary Gibbon guides us through the last week in Westminster.

