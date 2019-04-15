Is Sajid Javid launching his Tory leadership campaign?

He came to East London to talk about combating violent crime, but spent at least a third of his speech talking about himself. Home Secretary Sajid Javid was speaking at a moment when assorted Conservatives are beginning to boast about their qualifications for taking over Mrs May’s job.

But few of the others could claim, as Sajid Javid has today, that he could have ended up in a life of crime himself. He defended the use of stop and search in tackling knife crime, saying serious violence should be treated as a “virulent disease”.