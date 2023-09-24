Channel 4 News Menu
3m
24 Sep 2023

Is Rishi Sunak planning inheritance tax giveaway?

By

Speculation is mounting that the Prime Minister could announce that inheritance tax is to be cut.

Such a move would only benefit the children of couples who are able to pass on more than a million pounds – that’s a tiny fraction of the overall population.

But it is being seen as a sweetener aimed at wealthier voters in Tory-held seats who may be thinking of switching to the Lib Dems.

And Sir Ed Davey’s party have very loudly announced their intention to tear down that so-called blue wall of Tory seats – something he reiterated at the party’s annual conference today.