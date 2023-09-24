Is Rishi Sunak planning inheritance tax giveaway?

Speculation is mounting that the Prime Minister could announce that inheritance tax is to be cut.

Such a move would only benefit the children of couples who are able to pass on more than a million pounds – that’s a tiny fraction of the overall population.

But it is being seen as a sweetener aimed at wealthier voters in Tory-held seats who may be thinking of switching to the Lib Dems.

And Sir Ed Davey’s party have very loudly announced their intention to tear down that so-called blue wall of Tory seats – something he reiterated at the party’s annual conference today.