Is partygate still a threat to Boris Johnson?

The latest developments in the ongoing saga.

Twelve parties. Twenty fines. But no names were revealed.

Downing Street won’t say whether Boris Johnson will resign if he’s one of the people issued with a fixed penalty notice over the lockdown breaching parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall, as the Metropolitan police continues its investigation.

Our Political Editor, Gary Gibbon, joins us to discuss the latest developments from the ongoing partygate saga and whether time is now on Boris Johnson’s side as he looks more and more likely to cling onto power.

