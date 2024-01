It’s time for the UK to embrace its bankers: that seems to be the idea behind Labour’s new plan for financial services.

The Shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, told this programme she’s ready to champion the City: not least because it brings so much cash into the public coffers.

But she was also clear that another flagship Labour policy – the £28 billion investment in green technology – would be sacrificed if it threatened her ambition to control the national debt.