19 Apr 2020

Is government doing enough to procure PPE?

Presenter

Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office Rachel Reeves discusses how prepared the country was to handle the coronavirus outbreak with former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green, who the Conservative Party are putting up to discuss the issue. 