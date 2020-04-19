Is government doing enough to procure PPE?

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office Rachel Reeves discusses how prepared the country was to handle the coronavirus outbreak with former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green.
Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office Rachel Reeves discusses how prepared the country was to handle the coronavirus outbreak with former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green, who the Conservative Party are putting up to discuss the issue.