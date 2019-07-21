Iranian Ambassador warns UK that raising tensions further would be ‘dangerous and unwise’

The forecast for the next 5 days
Iran’s Ambassador in London has warned the UK against further raising tensions between the two countries.
His comments come after a recording emerged of the moments before a UK-flagged oil tanker – the Stena Impero – was seized.
In the recording, an Iranian vessel can be heard telling a Royal Navy frigate that it wants to inspect the tanker.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged Iran to reverse the “illegal” seizure.