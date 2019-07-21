Channel 4 News
Iranian Ambassador warns UK that raising tensions further would be ‘dangerous and unwise’

Iran’s Ambassador in London has warned the UK against further raising tensions between the two countries.

His comments come after a recording emerged of the moments before a UK-flagged oil tanker – the Stena Impero – was seized.

In the recording, an Iranian vessel can be heard telling a Royal Navy frigate that it wants to inspect the tanker.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged Iran to reverse the “illegal” seizure.