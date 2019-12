The families of four soldiers killed when a car bomb went off in Hyde Park more than 30 years ago have won a civil case against a convicted IRA member.

At the High Court Judge Mrs Justice Yip said John Downey, from County Donegal, was ‘an active participant’ in the carefully planned attack.

31 people were injured and seven horses had to be put down as they rode to the changing of the guard ceremony.

Although he didn’t play any part in the trial Mr Downey had denied involvement.