The IOPC, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has launched an investigation into why officers returned Jake Davison’s gun and firearms permit to him last month after they’d taken them away following an alleged assault.

Davison shot dead five people including his mother and a 3-year-old child before taking his own life.

Two other people were also wounded in what was this country’s worst mass shooting in a decade.

Clare Fallon is in Plymouth.