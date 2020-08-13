Investigation underway into fatal train derailment in Aberdeenshire

A major investigation is underway into yesterday’s fatal train derailment in Aberdeenshire – and the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has ordered a full report about the whole UK rail network, with an interim report by the start of September.

Three people died in the crash, including the train conductor Donald Dinnie and the driver Brett McCullough.

His family today paid tribute, saying it left a huge void in their lives. The passenger who died has been named as 62-year-old Christopher Stuchbury.