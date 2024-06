It’s terrorising retail staff and costing millions of pounds a month.

And, say police, foreign organised crime gangs are travelling here to go on shoplifting sprees because they see the UK as a soft target.

Just 14% of shoplifting offences in England and Wales result in any kind of charges.

So retailers are being forced to take matters into their own hands.

We’ve been to watch the companies and private security trying to shut down the criminal gangs.

Produced by Claire Sinka.