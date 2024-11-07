Interest rates slashed for second time this year

The Bank of England has cut interest rates again to 4.75% – although it came with a warning, that Rachel Reeves’ budget would add more inflationary pressure to the economy.

The Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said he hoped to bring rates down still further but he said maintaining inflation above the 2% target level should not become entrenched.

And with Donald Trump pledging to impose higher tariffs, Mr Bailey promised to keep making the case for free trade.

We spoke to the Governor of the Bank of England and began by asking him whether he’s expecting higher inflation because of the Budget.