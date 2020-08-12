Inside the youth justice system: Why people from BAME backgrounds are over-represented

Over the last month – and with the help of the blogger known as the Secret Barrister – Channel 4 News has been focusing on the criminal justice system in this country.

In the first of two films, our reporter Symeon Brown has had exclusive access to the Youth Justice Board’s new report, which is being published tomorrow.

It found that, at every stage of the youth justice system in England and Wales, young people from a Black and minority ethnic background are consistently over-represented, causing increasing racial disparities.

In this report, we have asked children for their insights into the criminal justice system and where it is going wrong.