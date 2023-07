One of the Government’s main messages in this recent election period has been a promise to reduce spending on hotel accommodation for newly arrived asylum seekers with the goal of placing 3000 of them in cheaper, alternative places by this autumn.

Today the Home Office was offering press tours of one such site – a huge barge with enough room for 500 people moored off the Dorset coast.

Emily Wither went on board to have a look and talked to local people who are worried – for different reasons.