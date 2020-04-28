Inside ICU with impressive coronavirus recovery record

For two days, Channel 4 News was given unprecedented access to Craigavon Area Hospital in North Armagh, to see how one hospital and its staff is adapting to cope with the pandemic.

Warning: this report contains distressing images.

In Northern Ireland, more than 3,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 329 people have died.

For two days, Channel 4 News was given unprecedented access to Craigavon Area Hospital in North Armagh, to see how one hospital and its staff is adapting to cope with the pandemic.

The huge challenges to the healthcare system follow the recent paralysis of the devolved government in Northern Ireland, nurses strikes and concerns around Brexit.

In the first of a three-part series about the reality on Northern Ireland’s frontline, tonight Paraic O’Brien has been inside the Intensive Care Unit.