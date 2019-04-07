Inside an ‘outstanding’ police force

It’s been called England’s best police force. Durham Constabulary is the only force in the country to have two “outstanding” ratings from the official watchdog.

That’s despite taking one of the biggest cuts in funding of any police service between 2010 and 16 – and policing an area that includes towns with high levels of poverty and deprivation.

Academics are now studying the methods of its maverick Chief Constable, Mike Barton, who recently announced his retirement. Minnie Stephenson went to meet him: