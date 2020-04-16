Inside an ICU during coronavirus: how doctors and nurses are coping

Hospitals are still crowded with the desperately ill. People are dying in their hundreds every day.

We are nearing the peak of the crisis, say scientists – but how long that peak will last, no one can say. It’s left to intensive care wards to carry on the battle to keep the worst affected people alive.

Like Epsom and St Helier hospital – which was hit early on with a wave of patients.

Our health and social care correspondent Victoria Macdonald has spent the day there with intensive care staff – and has spoken to doctors and nurses about how they’ve been managing to cope.