Energy bills for British businesses will be cut by around half this winter under a huge new government support package unveiled today.

Wholesale gas and electricity prices will be fixed for six months from October, and possibly longer for ‘vulnerable businesses’, a group that’s yet to be defined.

Our Policy correspondent Paul Mcnamara has been in Teesside with a plastics manufacturer who just restarted production last night after a 16 day shutdown due to unaffordable energy costs.