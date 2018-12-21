Inside a refuge for male victims of domestic violence

From physical abuse to coercive control, around 700,000 victims of domestic violence are men – one in three of all victims. But campaigners say men find it especially hard to get access to support services. And even though new laws are being proposed to help survivors, they’ll be part of the Violence Against Women and Girls strategy, by its very name, some say, excluding men.

In the last in our series on domestic abuse, we have been to one of the only refuges in the country dedicated to men.