Inside a coronavirus recovery ward amid warning of 40,000 UK deaths

There could be many more waves of this and many more deaths, a leading health expert has warned – criticising the government for being too slow to take action when this crisis first began.

Yet the NHS has not been as overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients as had been feared. It has taken a monumental effort by staff and has meant a massive reorganisation and restructuring.

Channel 4 News’ health and social care correspondent Victoria Macdonald has been at Epsom and St Helier Hospitals NHS Trust in south London to see how they have dealt with this crisis.