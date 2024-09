A public inquiry has been ordered into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane – 20 years after the UK government committed to holding one.

The 39-year-old was shot dead at his home in 1989 by the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Defence Association – an attack found to have involved collusion with the UK state.

Ever since, his widow and three children have campaigned for an inquiry to establish the extent of the security forces’ involvement.