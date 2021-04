The inquest into the deaths of two young people in a terror attack on London Bridge in November 2019 has opened, with newly released CCTV footage showing convicted terrorist Usman Khan chasing people with knives taped to his hands.

Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt were killed by Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event.

He had been released from Belmarsh Prison just a year earlier.

Mr Merritt’s mother told the jury that although her son’s death was a tragedy, his life had been a triumph.