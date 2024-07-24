Inquest begins into mother who died after being left hours in A&E waiting room

The twin sister of a Latvian woman who died after being left for hours in the A&E waiting room of a Nottingham hospital, has told this programme she feels ‘let down’ by the NHS.

39-year-old Inga Rublite was found unconscious under her coat, waiting for treatment at Queen’s Medical Centre in January.

Her sister Inese spoke to us, as the inquest into Inga’s death began.

We asked Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust for a reply to Inga’s story and they told us that they won’t be commenting until the conclusion of the inquest.