Inmates to be let out early as Coronavirus threatens prisons

More than a hundred prisoners and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. To relieve the pressure on jails and the NHS, thousands of inmates in England and Wales will be temporarily released on licence, with electronic tagging.

The Ministry of Justice said the scheme would only apply to low risk offenders within weeks of their release date – not any violent or sexual offenders, or those with a security concern.

Over the past few days, Channel 4 News has been filming with some prisoners’ families – including one who is hopeful that today’s decision could apply to their relative.

But they still don’t know for sure.