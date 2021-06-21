Infected blood inquiry hears from former schoolboys infected with HIV

As schoolboys, they were taken into a room five at a time and told they had months to live. The boys of Treloar’s College had been infected with HIV as part of their treatment for haemophilia.

They were some of the youngest victims of the infected blood scandal, the biggest medical disaster in NHS history. Of around 100 students affected, just 28 are still alive.

Today it was their turn to give evidence to a public inquiry which is seeking to find out how the tragedy could have been avoided. We went to meet them.