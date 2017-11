Net migration to the UK fell by a third in the year after the Brexit vote. That’s over 100,000 fewer migrants arriving between June 2016 and June 2017. The Office for National Statistics said those coming to Britain to look for work, especially EU citizens, was down by 43 per cent. It added that it was too early to say if the figures were part of a long-term trend. But there were still 230,000 new arrivals – well above the government’s target.