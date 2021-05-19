‘I’m suspicious of institutions now’, says brother of Daniel Morgan

The lawyer acting for relatives of murdered private investigator Daniel Morgan says the family has every reason to be suspicious about the motives behind Priti Patel’s decision to delay publication of the long-awaited independent inquiry into his death, citing “national security” and “human rights concerns”.

Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in a south-east London pub car park 34 years ago, resulting in one of the country’s most notorious unsolved murder cases. Despite multiple investigations, including five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over his death.