‘I’m incredibly grateful government have listened’ – Jo Whiley on jabs for learning disabled

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said that adults on the learning disability register should be given priority for Covid jabs. That means another 150,000 people will be offered the vaccine more quickly.

The announcement follows a campaign by TV and radio presenter Jo Whiley, who was offered the vaccine before her sister Frances, who has a rare genetic syndrome and was hospitalised after an outbreak of the virus at her care home.

We spoke to Jo Whiley earlier and asked what her reaction was when she heard that adults with learning disabilities on the GP register will be prioritised.