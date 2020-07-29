’If we have another spike, we are much better equipped than first time around’ – Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

We are already seeing cases rising across Europe.

Globally, there have been more than 16.5 million confirmed cases and 655,000 deaths.

The US has the most confirmed cases in the world and have seen their biggest daily increase since May with 1,300 deaths, according to the latest weekly figures.

We spoke to the Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, who is vice chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Prof Carl Heneghan, who is an urgent care doctor and epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, and Nadra Ahmed, from the National Care Association.

We began by asking how we prevent mistakes made in handling the pandemic from happening again.