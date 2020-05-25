If we all were to say I have got a unique situation so I am going to follow my instinct that is the danger’ – Rev Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin

If the pressure from his own MPs and the public was not enough for the Prime Minister earlier today, Church of England bishops added their voices to the fury about Dominic Cummings.

More than a dozen accused Boris Johnson of undermining public trust by backing his controversial adviser.

One even suggested the Church might refuse to work with the government altogether unless Mr Cummings resigned.

Reverend Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin spent nearly a decade as the Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons. She has previously said that politicians are human beings first and then political leaders.