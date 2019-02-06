IEA’s Shanker Singham on no-deal Brexit: ‘Food prices could go up for temporary period’

A group of Brexiteers have launched their proposals for a free trade agreement between the UK and EU, claiming it will produce the “most advanced and liberalising” conditions ever seen.

The document, under the slogan ‘A Better Deal’, sets out a range of proposals with the aim of reducing trade and regulatory barriers. So is it realistic or pie in the sky?

We speak to one of the authors of the proposed deal, the lawyer and lobbyist Shanker Singham, who has become a trade guru for Brexiteers, and David Henig, from the European Centre for International Political Economy.