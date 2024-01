The actor Idris Elba says he can’t “stay silent as more young lives are lost to brutal and heartless crimes” as he launched a new campaign to tackle youth violence and knife crime.

The Don’t Stop Your Future campaign is calling for an immediate ban on machetes and so-called ‘zombie’ knives, while Mr Elba has also released a new single highlighting what he sees as the Government’s failure to act. The Home Office said it would “not hesitate to do more to keep our streets safe”.