Iain Duncan Smith calls for increase in stop and search

Of all the suggestions put forward to curb the current spate of violence engulfing London and other cities there’s none as guaranteed to divide opinion as increasing police powers to stop and search.

Critics say it’s too heavy-handed and breeds mistrust. But enthusiasts believe it’s the only way to stop gang members moving drugs and weapons around.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory work and pensions minister, weighed into the debate today with his think tank. Former Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector, Peter Kirkham, and Labour MP Rupa Huq give their views.